Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of XEC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.06. 3,451,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.