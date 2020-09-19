Citigroup Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $190.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.79.

Shares of SRPT opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,157,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

