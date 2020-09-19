Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

CFG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 8,945,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

