Civic Hits Market Cap of $20.49 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Civic has a market cap of $20.49 million and $1.10 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00246660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01466571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Mercatox, Poloniex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Liqui, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Livecoin, Huobi, ABCC, Vebitcoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

