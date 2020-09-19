Civitas (CIV) Market Capitalization Tops $92,509.38

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a market cap of $92,509.38 and $15.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,737,137 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

