Civitas (CIV) Price Up 48.5% Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $91,699.06 and approximately $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00470074 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012783 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009894 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,735,991 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

