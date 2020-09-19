CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $736,582.90 and approximately $12,483.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,504,987 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

