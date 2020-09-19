Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

