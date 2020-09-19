CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,482. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

