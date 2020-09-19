Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 7,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309. Coca-Cola Amatil has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

