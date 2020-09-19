Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cogeco Communications earned a media sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Cogeco Communications’ score:

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

CGEAF stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.