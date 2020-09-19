Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 371.05%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $60,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.