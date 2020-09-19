CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $183,052.11 and approximately $104.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001882 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001715 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002602 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

