Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFX. Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.86, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.96. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $189,744.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $878,326. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

