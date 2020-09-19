COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 563.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 16,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

