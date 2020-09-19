COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $11.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 million and the highest is $21.09 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,626.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year sales of $19.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 million to $28.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.86 million, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $24.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%.

CLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,214,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. 16,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

