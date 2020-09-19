Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $10,541.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,076.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.66 or 0.02118612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00719072 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012606 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

