Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. 1,120,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

