Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,167. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Comerica by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 641,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,897,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

