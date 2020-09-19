Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Commscope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Commscope stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Commscope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,537,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,117,000 after purchasing an additional 160,045 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 682,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

