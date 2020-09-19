Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Citigroup raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,709. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $535.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

