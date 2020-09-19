Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the first quarter worth about $343,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 70.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,249,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 3,822,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBD traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 296,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,139. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

