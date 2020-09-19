Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

CMP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,603. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

