Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $390.99 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $390.99 million and approximately $104.73 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $152.65 or 0.01378208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

