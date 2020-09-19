COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMSCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

COMSCORE stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 69.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,556,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 1,871,923 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of COMSCORE by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 158,932 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.