Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will announce $250.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $236.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $224.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,365. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,227,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

