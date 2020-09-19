ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

