Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNST. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

