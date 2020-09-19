Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 585,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.72. 34,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPSS shares. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

