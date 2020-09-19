ContentBox Price Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.70 million and $3.60 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.01327507 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

