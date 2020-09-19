Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,163,504,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

