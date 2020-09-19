CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86,517.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00007867 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and $86,517.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00586985 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.01446465 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000618 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,138 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

