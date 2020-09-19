Contrasting Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) & SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guardion Health Sciences and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMMIT THERAPEU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SUMMIT THERAPEU/S is more favorable than Guardion Health Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $900,000.00 21.81 -$10.88 million N/A N/A SUMMIT THERAPEU/S $56.50 million 1.92 $9.99 million N/A N/A

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -517.42% -81.72% -74.32% SUMMIT THERAPEU/S -3,844.44% -61.99% -44.72%

Summary

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S beats Guardion Health Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. The Vision Testing Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and supplies for standardized vision testing for use by eye doctors in clinical trials, real-world vision evaluation, and industrial vision testing. Its products include VectorVision CSV-1000, an instrument for contrast sensitivity testing; and ESV-3000 ETDRS, a device for early treatment diabetic retinopathy study in visual acuity testing. The company distributes its products through direct sales force, as well as through its guardionhealth.com Website. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead DMD product candidate is ezutromid, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial; and lead CDI product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trials. It has strategic alliance with the University of Oxford to develop utrophin modulators. The company was formerly known as Summit Corporation plc and changed its name to Summit Therapeutics plc in February 2015. Summit Therapeutics plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

