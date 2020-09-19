Copa (NYSE:CPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Copa from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Copa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.08.

NYSE:CPA opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Copa by 17.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,666,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Copa by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

