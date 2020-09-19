Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Purchases C$11,685.00 in Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$11,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,171,300 shares in the company, valued at C$982,547.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copperbank Resources alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 20,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 25,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 25,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$5,625.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 150,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Copperbank Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperbank Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.