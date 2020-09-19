Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $24.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,161. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $798.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

