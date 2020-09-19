Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

