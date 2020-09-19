Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,210,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Corning stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,914,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.43 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.