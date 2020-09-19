Cortex (CTXC) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $24.66 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.04676097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034841 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

