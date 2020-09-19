CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,600 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $827.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.05. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

