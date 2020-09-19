CoTrader (COT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $520.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $520.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $527.36 or 0.04758832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034718 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

