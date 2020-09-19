CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $279.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.62.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts predict that CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes.

