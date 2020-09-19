COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

COVTY stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. COVESTRO AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.56.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

