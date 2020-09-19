Covestro (ETR:1COV) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.82

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €48.82 ($57.44) and last traded at €46.83 ($55.09), with a volume of 5182007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.60 ($52.47).

1COV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.06 ($51.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

