Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cowen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 479,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Cowen stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.58. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.