Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post sales of $671.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.00 million. Crane posted sales of $772.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Crane stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

