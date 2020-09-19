Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $138.13 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 68.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $20.71 million and $14.83 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $138.13 or 0.01244039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00246182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01465895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.