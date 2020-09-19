Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 3,467,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,448. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.