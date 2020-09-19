Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.78 ($32.69).

STM stock opened at €25.91 ($30.48) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.09. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

