Credits (CS) Hits One Day Volume of $105,917.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Credits has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $105,917.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Kucoin, WazirX, LBank, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

